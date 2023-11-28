AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart that friends and family have to say good-bye to William F “Bill/Liam” Kelly, 71 of Austintown, who died unexpectedly on his birthday, November 26, 2023. It must have been a glorious Heavenly birthday celebration as Bill entered both his earthly and eternal life on the same day with many fulfilling years in between with his loved ones.

Family and friends may call on Thursday evening, November 30, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street, Struthers, Ohio.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, December 1, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Parish, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Bill was born November 26, 1952, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert L. and Mary P. (Coburn) Kelly.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

He married Barbara J. Ferry on September 27, 1975. Barb was Bill’s teenage sweetheart and they meant the world to one another.

There is nothing Bill couldn’t do and he was self-employed in residential sales, design, remodeling and construction until he retired.

Bill leaves his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Brandy (Ciprian) Gilea of Canfield and Jamie (Matthew) Paullin of Strongsville and three grandchildren, Luca, Matilyn and Logan. Bill’s family was his everything to him and he was a hero in their eyes. He also leaves his brother, Robert (Carol) Kelly, Jr. of New Castle; his sister, Colleen (Gary) Ward of New Castle; his sister-in-law, Penny Kelly of New Castle and a niece, Brady Ann Secre and many more nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by his life-long friends and friends he made through his passion for cars, motorcycles, fishing, remodeling, camping, landscaping and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael (Lewenna) Kelly and Daniel Kelly and a sister, LeeAnn (Lloyd) Krantz.

