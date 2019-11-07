William E. Evans, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Evans, 61, of Campbell passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

William was born on October 21, 1958, in Youngstown a son of Richard T. and Patricia A. Raine Evans.

He was a retired roofer from Roth Brothers.

William leaves his mother Patricia Christopher; two sons, William Anderson of Girard and Brian (Morgan) Anderson of Liberty; two daughters, Coleen Anderson of Niles and Jennifer Walp of Hartsgrove, Rome, Ohio; one sister, Sharon (William) Valentino of Campbell; an uncle, William Raine and 13 grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his father, Richard T. Evans; four brothers Richard, Samuel, David and Joseph Evans and a stepfather, Charles Christopher.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.