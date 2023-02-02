NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. for Wayne R. Rohrkaste, 79, who passed away on Sunday evening, January 22, 2023 following a brief illness.

Wayne was born on September 25, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Edward and Armella Brawdy Rohrkaste.

He worked as a Regional Manager for G.C. Murphy, Murphy Mart and Ames, then as Regional Manager for Tractor Supply Company.

He was a devoted member of St. Paul the Apostle Church where he volunteered as a “pirohy pincher”.

He was an avid tennis player and also enjoyed golf, swimming, pickle ball and the beach.

Wayne married the former Frances A. Przewlocki on October 25, 1975. They spent 39 happy years together until her passing on May 5, 2014. In addition to his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Paige Rohrkaste and one sister, Lois Morse.

He is survived by one son, Douglas L. (Megan) Rohrkaste; one daughter, Renee (Rick) Smith; one stepson, Nicholas J. (Tina-Lisa) Parrilla; two sisters, Virginia Denk and Lorraine Beer and seven grandchildren, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middltown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.