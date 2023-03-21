YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne G. Schumaker was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 14, 1949 and passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A committal service will be held at the Lake Park Cemetery Chapel, 1459 East Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44502, on Thursday, March 23, at 1:30 pm.

Wayne attended elementary school in New Castle and completed his secondary education at South High School in Youngstown. He attended Youngstown State University, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business administration.

He was employed at Republic Steel in Youngstown until its closure. Wayne held many sales positions throughout his career in Cleveland, Seattle and New Orleans. He was awarded many outstanding awards for his business acumen that brought many advancements throughout his sales career. He held several jobs as a postal carrier and sales associate at the United States Postal Service in New Orleans and retired in 2014.

He enjoyed studying world history and geography and was very fluent in world affairs.

Wayne served during Vietnam War as a medic from 1969-1971 with an honorable discharge.

Wayne is survived by his siblings, James Leroy of Henderson, Nevada, Carl Richard of Austintown, Dale Edwin of Toledo, Ohio and Chester, Jr. of Youngstown.

He leaves behind his pet dogs, Lucy and Bomber and pet cats, Sammie and Missy. His pet Rottweiler, Lucky, who passed away in 2020, held a special place in his heart.

Wayne’s death is preceded by the passing away of his parents, Chester and Stella (nee Jones); brother, Ronald Dean of Toledo and sisters, Betty June of Perrysburg, Ohio, Ethel Louise of Carmichael, Pennsylvania, Yvone Mower and Barbara Ann Myers, both of Perrysburg, Ohio, Virginia Lee of Salina, Kansas, Cecil Kay of Ravenna, Ohio and Karen Sue of Green Springs, Ohio.

He leaves behind his best friend and soulmate, Michael of Poplarville, Mississippi.

