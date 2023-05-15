NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Cemetery, 10982 Rapp Road, New Middletown, OH 44442 for Wanda Jean Eckman, 87, who passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, in her home surrounded by family in Middletown, New Jersey.

She was born in Sparta, Tennessee and lived in Middletown, New Jersey.

Wanda worked as a payroll supervisor for the Middletown Township Board of Education.

Surviving her are two daughters, Suzanne Wood and her husband, Rick and Cynthia Eckman-Geiss; granddaughter, Cynthia Wood and fiancé, Joseph Czeto; grandson, Brian Wood and wife, Jessica; great-grandson, Jason DeSantis; sister, Wilma Witter and brother, Virgil Jernigan, Jr.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Chester E. Eckman.

Memorial contributions can be made in Wanda’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Local arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

