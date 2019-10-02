Violet (Marchionda) Sebastian, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Violet Sebastian, 90, who passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.

The service and Mass will be officiated by Father James Marchionda, a nephew of Mrs. Sebastian.

Violet was born on November 26, 1928, in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of Vincenzo and Fiorentina Mattei Marchionda.

She came to the United States in 1937, was a lifetime Struthers resident and attended Struthers High School.

She was a homemaker, as well as, an excellent seamstress, who custom made clothes for friends and family. Violet loved to cook for family and friends and was known for her homemade, traditional Italian dishes that included ravioli, cavatelli and wedding soup.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society.

She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians.

Violet was beloved by everyone. Her generosity, positive inspiration and spiritual living, touched her entire family and friends.

Violet married Samuel D. Sebastian on April 3, 1948 and he passed away on April 15, 2009.

She leaves three sons, Donald (Jennie) Sebastian of Columbus, Ohio, Samuel (Maria) Sebastian of Poland and James (Betty) Sebastian of Struthers; one brother, Tony Marchionda of Struthers; four grandchildren, Stefanie Sebastian, Alyssa (Matt) Chmura, Brianna Sebastia, Sierra Sebastian and one great-grandchild, Cameron Chmura.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, Frank “Cheech” Marchionda.

Friends may call on Friday, October 4, at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.