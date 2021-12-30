NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Viola Marr, 91, formerly of Struthers, who died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her residence.

Vi was born October 23, 1930, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Struzzieri Amadio.

She married John Marr on November 9, 1952.

She started working at the K-Mart in Boardman when it first opened in the early 1970’s and worked there until she retired.

She attended Christ Our Savior Parish/St Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Vi leaves her daughter, Debbie (Myron) Sahli of New Middletown; four grandchildren, Angela (Neil) Kopp, Myron (Heather) Sahli, Vincent (Stacey) Sahli, Gina McAllister Sahli and six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Michael, Johnathon, Annabel, Vincent, Jr. and Giovanna; she also leaves a special niece who did everything, Barbara “Sis” Amadio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, who died July 22, 2002; her son, John W. Marr; her daughter, Linda M. Marr; four brothers, Alfonso, John, Anthony and Joe Amadio; two sisters, Julia Traficanti and Josephine Perry and one grandson, Jon Marr.

Bella, her beloved dog, joined her mother in heaven shortly after Vi passed.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Viola (Amadio) Marr, please visit our floral store.