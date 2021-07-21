Victor Pacura, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church in Youngstown for Victor Pacura 95, who passed away Wednesday morning July 21, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Victor was born September 15, 1925 in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of George and Agafia Pacura.

He lived in the area his whole life and was a self employed farmer and worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Youngstown Steel Door and was a truck driver hauling coal and slag. He also worked at the Vindicator as a carrier for 30 years and worked for the turn pike.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church.

Victor married the former Anna Timariu on May 15, 1949 and she passed away May 8, 2019.

He leaves one son Dan J. Pacura; one daughter Victoria A. Hoffman of New Middletown; four grandchildren Melinda (Allen) Holtzman, Frankie Victoria (Fiance Andrew Wolniewicz) Hoffman; Justin Hoffman and Nigel Pacura and five great-grandchildren.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son Victor J. Pacura; four brothers George, Dan, John and Nick Pacura; two sisters Anna and Mary.

Friends may call at the church on Friday one hour before the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Material contributions can be made in Victor’s name to Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church 626 Wick Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio

