Victor J. Pacura, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor J. Pacura, 59, passed away Monday, June 22 at his residence unexpectedly.

Victor was born September 4, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Victor and Anna Timariu Pacura.

He was a self-employed farmer and mechanic.

He enjoyed going to flea markets and refurbishing equipment.

Victor leaves his father, Victor of New Middletown; one brother, Dan Pacura of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one sister, Victoria Hoffman of Columbiana, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna; a sister, Janice Pacura Maxwell and one sister-in-law, Amy Pacura.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family had private services on Tuesday.

Arrangements were handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

