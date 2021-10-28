Vicki Lee Deem, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, for Vicki Lee Deem, 57, who passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown, surrounded by her family after a long struggle with Covid.

Vicki was born on September 12, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Cliff W. Deem and Patty Stanley Ours.

She was a lifelong area resident and worked at LaVilla Bar and Grill.

She liked to ride horses and motorcycles, enjoyed reading, painting and doing puzzles. She loved to work with animals and spent countless hours at the shelter, volunteering her time for about 11 years. She did everything from cleaning, to dog walking, to training, fostering and even maintenance. She was a bit of an animal whisperer.

Vicki leaves her mother, Patty Ours of Midland, Pennsylvania; one sister, Janet Lynn (John) Ruttner of Midland, Pennsylvania; nieces, Sarah, Julia, Erin Ruttner; one brother, Clifford William (Sherry) Deem, Jr., of Struthers; several other nieces and nephews and beloved aunts and uncles. She also leaves a special and close friend, Teresa Schaeffer; her beloved dog, ”Molly” and Cody Lee.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Friends may call two hours before the service at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Vicki’s name to New Lease on Life Rescue 2773 Midlothian Blvd., Struthers Ohio 44471.

