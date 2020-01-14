Verna Louise Erwin, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Friday, January 17, at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Verna L. Erwin, 54, who died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her residence.

Verna was born October 26, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of Peggy and Donald Erwin.

She graduated from Springfield High School.

She worked as a graphic artist at Kwik Kopy of Austintown, Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and Boardman Medical Supply.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

Verna enjoyed playing with her two cats, Gooby and Lilly. She loved watching television comedies especially her all time favorite episodes of “friends”. Her pastime of choice was experimenting with new recipes and Peggy was her favorite taste tester.

Verna leaves her mom; one son, Nick (Kayla) Erwin of Ft. Myers, Florida; two sisters, Cathy (Chuck) Lehnerd and Lynda (Joe) Humphries both of New Middletown and four nieces, Amanda, Dawn, Julie and Mara, all of New Middletown.

Verna was preceded in death by her father, Donald Erwin.

Friends may call on Friday, January 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.