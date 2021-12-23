NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera A. Compton 92, died peacefully Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Vera was born October 1, 1929 in Struthers, Ohio a daughter of Carmine and Adeline Greco Phillips.

She was a 1947 graduate of Struthers High School.

Vera was a receptionist at Dr. Chuck’s office in New Middletown and also volunteered at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church food pantry in New Springfield, Ohio, packing and handing out groceries to families in need.

Vera married the love of her life Ernest Curtis Compton on January 31, 1948. They were married 37 years when Curt passed away on May 24, 1985.

She leaves a son, Curtis L. Compton and a daughter Patricia Sikorsky, both of New Springfield. She had seven grandchildren, Leigh Ann (Tony) Simboli, Traci (Mark) Brothers, Beth (Brad) Nelson, Robert Sikorsky and his partner Nicole Isenberg , Edward, Ronald and Randall Compton; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother’s, William, James and John Phillips and sisters, Eleanor Greco, Mary LaBrie, Lucille Ziccardi and Ida Hites.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

There will be no calling hours or services, and Vera will be buried next to her husband at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vera A. (Phillips) Compton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.