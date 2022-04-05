YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio, for Vannessa Mitcheltree, 61, who died at her residence Thursday, March 24.

Vannessa was born on May 3, 1960, in Sacramento, California, a daughter of Patricia Shelly.

She married Wade C. Mitcheltree on March 13, 1978.

She truly enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with her family.

Vannessa leaves her husband, Wade; three sons, Thomas (Jennifer Gaca) Mitcheltree of Struthers, Wade Mitcheltree, Jr. of Youngstown and Timothy Mitcheltree of Youngstown; one daughter, Lillian (Howard) Lloyd of Kinsman; a son-in-law, Adam Tate; three brothers, Stanley Pfister, Steve Pfister of Findley, Ohio and Grant Shelly of Youngstown and eight grandchildren, Katelyn Mitcheltree, Thomas Mitcheltree, Jr., Kaylie Mitcheltree, Malikye Tate, Adalyn Mitcheltree, Savanna Sheely, Autaum Susak and Marissa Lloyd.

Vannessa was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia and her daughter, Rose Tate.

Friends may call on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementveFuneralHomes.com.

