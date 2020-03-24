Ulderica Maria (Salvatore) Centofanti, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ulderica Maria (Salvatore) Centofanti, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

This Beautiful Lady was born September 19, 1929 in Sulmona, Italy, the daughter of Nicola Salvatore and Palma Marcucci.

On January 5, 1947, she married Attilio Centofanti. The year 1949, they had a beautiful baby girl in Italy. Later, all three traveled across the Atlantic Ocean, to the United States in 1951. They settled in Struthers, Ohio and had five more children.

Ulderica was a member of Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, St. Anthony’s Women Society and Bocce League, and Sulmona Valley Club also, which her husband, Attilio Centofanti, was a founder.

She worked at LaRocca’s Pizza and Pasta for many years.

She took her driving test at 60 years old and passed.

Ulderica was a loving mother of five lovely daughters, Jill Hardin of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Claire Linebaugh of Cortland, Ohio, Mary (Patsy) Retort of Lowellville, Ohio, Roberta (Wayne) Baum of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Donna (Mark) Orbin of Struthers, Ohio.

She leaves 19 beautiful grandchildren, 13 awesome great-grandchildren and one fun, great-great-grandchild.

Ulderica was preceded in death by her loving husband, Attilio Centofanti (1993) and adored son, Anthony Centofanti (1979).

Private services for Ulderica will be at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

A Church service and celebration of Life will be held in September for all to attend.

She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 25, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.