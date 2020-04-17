Timothy P. Swesey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy P. Swesey, 43, passed away Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center emergency room.

Timothy was born February 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Darlene Swesey.

He lived in the area his whole life and worked for Latrobe Specialty Steel.

Besides his mother of Youngstown, he leaves two nieces, Kalysta and Addison Zembower and two nephews, Alexander and Robbie Zembower.

As per Timothy’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Donations can be made to the family by going to his Facebook page at Tim Swesey, to link to his Go Fund Me Account.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio

