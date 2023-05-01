AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held on Wednesday May 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Austintown Baptist Church 1180 S. Raccoon Rd Austintown, OH 44515, for Timothy Nolder, 58, who passed away on Saturday morning April 29, 2023.

Timothy was born on June 8, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Henry A. and Eileen Elash Nolder.

He was a truck driver and a veteran serving in the Army. He was a 12 years clean and sober member of AA and was an active sponsor helping many people. He also belonged to the Youngstown Hobby Group for rc trucks,

Timothy leaves his wife Patricia McFarland, two sons David T. (Kelli) Payne of Austintown and Alvin J. (Hailey) Nolder of Austintown, Ohio. One brother James (Rosemary) Nolder of Mineral Ridge, Ohio , and one sister Tonya (Alfred) Boggia of Lowellville, Ohio. Also six grandchildren McKenzie, David, Kayleigh, Elizabeth, Alexandria and Madison.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call at the church on Wednesday one hour before the service from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

