WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Timothy D. Chalfant, 56, who passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Timothy was born on January 2, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Gilbert E. and Almajean Schisler Chalfant.

He was a life-long area resident and grew up in Canfield. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed being outdoors and hiking. He also liked reading and loved animals especially dogs and cats.

Timothy leaves one brother Gilbert (Vicki) Chalfant of Poland and one sister, Kathy Myers of Ellsworth.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call two hours before the service at the Clemente Funeral Home at 700 Fifth Street in Struthers, 44471, on Wednesday, January 4, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

