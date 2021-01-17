Thomas W. Stipetich, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers for Thomas W. Stipetich, 86, who passed away at home on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Thomas was born October 23, 193 in Campbell, Ohio, a son of Matthew and Mary Gregorich Stipetich. He lived in Campbell until 1961 and then moved to Struthers.

He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a stationary engineer for Republic Rubber.

Thomas enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. He also played country music at the Penn-Ohio Country Club.

Thomas married the former Betty Jane Peluso on July 16, 1955 and she passed away September 5, 2018.

He leaves three sons, Thomas R. Stipetich of Struthers, James M. (Judy Sluss) Stipetich of Youngstown and Robert A. Stipetich of Struthers; one sister, Betty (Bert) Catignani of Warren and one grandson, Vasilica Stipetich, serving in the U.S. Army.

Thomas was the youngest sibling and was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Paul, John, Joe, George, Lewis, Milan, Matthew and Tom Stipetich and his sisters, Ann, Mary, Millie, Katie and Helen.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, two hours before the service, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Due to the current COVID19 pandemic the family requests that everyone attending please wear masks and follow social distancing protocol.

