Thomas W. Barnhart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, for Thomas W. Barnhart, 71, of Pittsburgh who died Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Thomas was born November 23, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Kenneth and Mildred Barnhart.

He married Marilyn Skolnik and served in the Army.

Thomas leaves his parents, Kenneth and Mildred; his two sons, Erik Barnhart of Weirton, West Virginia and Cory (Tammy) Barnhart of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Richard (Patty) Barnhart of Powell, Ohio and David (Kelly) Barnhart of Las Vegas, Nevada and four grandchildren, Jessica, Emily, Erik and Joshua.

Thomas was predeceased by his son, Daniel Barnhart.

Friends may call at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Monday, September 13, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the memorial service.

Interment will be held immediately following at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

