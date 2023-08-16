YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Thom” Mirto, a resident of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, departed this world on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the age of 57.

He was born on July 17, 1966, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney in 1984.

Thom’s journey took him from his hometown to Chicago and eventually to Philadelphia.

He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Janene Mirto, whose memory he carried in his heart.

Thom’s legacy is carried on by those who cherished him. He is survived by his devoted husband, John Gricco, whose love and companionship were a testament to their bond for 33 years. Alongside John, he is survived by his father, Sam Mirto and his sister and brother, Leslie Mirto and Sam Mirto (Peter). His extended family included nieces, nephews and cherished relatives.

Thom’s vibrant spirit was a beacon of joy to his friends and loved ones. His gatherings were always filled with infectious laughter, making him the life and soul of every party. His unique talent for making everyone feel cherished, loved and at ease was a gift he shared freely. With a dry wit that would light up a room, Thom had an uncanny ability to draw smiles from everyone he encountered.

Thom’s passion for cooking and baking was an expression of his love for those around him. His culinary creations were a reflection of his generous heart. He became renowned for his exquisite carrot cake and a variety of cheesecakes that showcased his love and devotion for his friends through every bite.

As a husband, son, brother and friend, Thom’s impact was immeasurable. His kindness, compassion and unwavering friendship will be profoundly missed by the multitude of lives he touched.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the medical and hospice professionals who provided exceptional care and compassion to Thom in his final moments.

In remembrance of Thom, the family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donation in Thom’s honor at https://gofund.me/6bb22586.

Though Thom’s physical presence is no longer with us, his spirit and legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of all who were fortunate to know him.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

