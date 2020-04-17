Thomas J. Rouzzo, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held yesterday Saturday, April 11, 2020 for Thomas J. Rouzzo, Jr., 59, who passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Thomas was born September 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Thomas J., Sr. and Judy Goist Rouzzo.

He was a lifelong area resident and worked in carpet sales. Tom has been in the carpet business since the age of 15 and he most recently worked for Landis Floors.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and doing yard work. He loved his pet cats and also enjoyed watching his nephew play football.

Besides his mother, Judy, he leaves one son, Thomas J. (Lindsay) Rouzzo of Canton; one daughter, Maria R. Rouzzo of Cleveland; one sister, Denise (Don) Broll of Poland, Ohio; three nieces; two great-nephews and one great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Sheree R. Rouzzo.

Material contributions can be made to the Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.