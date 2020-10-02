Thomas J. Eskay, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, October 7, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Church in Boardman for Thomas J. Eskay, Jr., 88, who died Friday, October 2, at the Inn at Walker Mill.

Thomas was born December 8, 1931, in Youngstown a son of Thomas and Anna Butsko Eskay, Sr.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1950 and served in the Navy during the Korean War.

He married Veronica C. Janitor on September 21, 1957.

He lived in the area his whole life and worked at Commercial Shearing as a millwright, retiring after many years. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Boardman.

Thomas leaves his wife, Veronica and his son, Stephen T. Eskay, Jr. of Boardman, a brother Michael (Yvonne) Eskay and a sister Mary Ann Anspach both of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Frances Pural and Jean Dulick.

Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, the family requests that those attending the funeral mass wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocol.

