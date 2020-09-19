Thomas Hutchko, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at 9:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am at the St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Thomas Hutchko, 90, who passed away Friday morning, September 18.

Thomas was born February 17, 1930, in Poland a son of John and Mary Hutchko. He lived in the area his whole life and was one of 12 children.

He worked in construction and was a truck driver. He worked for the construction company that built that first St. Paul the Apostle Church in 1953. He also helped to build the St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell and Holy Trinity Church in Struthers. He retired in 1982.

Thomas was a charter member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and was an usher at the first church for 15 years. He was a life member of the Bessemer Croation Club, a member of SNPJ, and an honorary member of the Lowellville Road and Gun Club. He loved the outdoors, especially deer and fox hunting.

He married the love of his life, the former Frances E. Franko on February 3, 1951 and she died February 16, 2015. They were married for 64 years.

Thomas leaves three grandchildren, Frank T. Duraney of Poland, Richard (Stacey) Duraney of Windham, Ohio and Drew Duraney of Poland; one great-grandchild, Benjamin Duraney; a brother-in-law, John Franko of Lorain, Ohio; a son-in-law, Frank R. Duraney, Jr. of New Middletown and several nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, wife; one daughter, Roseanne Duraney; seven brothers, Joseph, Walter, Andrew, Stanley, William, Edward and John; four sisters, Nellie, Katherine, Ann and Rose.

Friends may call Monday, September 21, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. The family requests that due to the COVID-19 pandemic that everyone who is able wears masks and maintains social distancing protocol.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas’s name may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Church at 10143 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH, 44442.

