Theresa M. Johnston, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service was held for Theresa M. Johnston, 74, who passed away peacefully on Sunday morning May 3, 2020.

Theresa was born June 17, 1945 in Austria and came to the United States in 1956. She worked as a cook at various restaurants.

She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Struthers and enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting and reading.

Theresa leaves two sons, Donald P. and Mark R. Johnston, both of Poland, Ohio and one granddaughter Carley Johnston.

Material tributes can be made in Theresa’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association 3711 Staar Center Drive Suite 4 Canfield, Ohio 44406

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theresa M. Johnston, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.