STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, at Clemente Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church at 10:30 a.m., for Theresa E. Pitlik, 93, who passed away peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Theresa was born March 22, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Fanny Szakasits Hubert.

She graduated from Youngstown North High School and was a lifelong resident of Struthers.

She married Adelbert Langdon in 1947 and worked with him in his carpet cleaning business, Dutch House Cleaning.

After Adelbert’s passing, she married Elmer Pitlik in 1977.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. She often attended St. Stephen of Hungary Church in Youngstown.

Theresa loved being a mother, a homemaker, baking and cooking. She also enjoyed bowling, dancing, Bingo and socializing with friends and family.

Theresa leaves her daughter, Debra Langdon of Struthers and many nieces and nephews.

Theresa was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Adelbert Langdon; her second husband, Elmer Pitlik; her brother, Joseph Hubert; her sisters, Ann Brent and Mary Ann Vass; her nieces, Patty Klazon, Betty Ann, Joann and her nephews, Ron Vass, Robert Dailey and John Simmons.

Friends may call one hour prior to the prayer service on Wednesday, January 27, at the Clemente Funeral Home at 700 Fifth Street in Struthers, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

The family requests that donations in Theresa’s name be made to the Humility House Senior Living at 755 Ohltown Road in Austintown, OH 44515.

Condolences may be sent at clementefuneralhomes.com.

