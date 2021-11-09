Terry C. Ball, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Petersburg on Friday, November 12, 2021 for Terry C. Ball, Sr., 74, of New Springfield who died Monday, November 8, 2021.

Terry was born in Youngstown on December 8, 1946, a son of Gilmer and Ethel Kimble Ball.

He worked at the Sheet & Tube for twenty years and then became a truck driver prior to his retirement.

He married Carol Gibson on January 2, 1965.

Terry was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and was a volunteer fireman in Petersburg for many years. He loved to golf and enjoyed spending time at the VFW Triangle Post in New Springfield. He also coached little league baseball in Petersburg for many years.

Terry leaves his wife, Carol, his son Terry C. Ball, Jr. of New Springfield, his daughter Darla Ball of New Springfield, a sister Renee (Michael) Stewart of Cortland and his grandchildren Kaylee Ball, Terry Ball III, and Paitlynn Ball.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 11, evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, November 12, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., both days are being held at St. John Lutheran Church at 14394 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road in Petersburg, OH, 44454.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clemente Funeral Homes.

