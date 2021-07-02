Susan D. (Haney) Eshler, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11: 00 a. m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, for Susan D. Eshler, 72, who passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Susan was born November 4, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Frank E., Jr. and LaVerne Cyrus Haney.

Susan was a lifelong resident and 1967 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown.

Susan worked at pizza Jo’s and Marc’s and had a small sewing and embroidery business.

She had a love for shopping for great deals and enjoyed sharing her bargains with friends and family. Susan was a devoted mother and grandmother, who most enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, attending ball games and watching horse shows. Susan was always up for getting together, even last minute and loved sharing her freshly baked cookies and brownies.

She leaves one son, Daniel J. (Deanna) Eshler of Louisville, Ohio; one brother, Frank E. (Mary) Haney III of New Middletown, Ohio and two grandchildren, Trevor and Annaliese Eshler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one son, Richard L. Eshler.

Friends may call on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church, one hour before the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Refreshments will be served after the service at the church before leaving for burial at the cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Susan’s name to the VFW Triangle Post #2799, 3161 East South Range Road, New Springfield OH 44443

