Susan C. (Voytilla) Flesher, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Friday, December 6, at Zion Lutheran Church at 3300 Canfield Rd. in Youngstown 44511, at 11:00 am for Susan C. Flesher, 64, of Struthers, who died Monday, December 2 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Susan was born September 4, 1955, in Youngstown a daughter of George and Sophia Tarnaski Voytilla.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1973 and was co owner of Thatcher Heating & Cooling.

She married Dennis Flesher on February 28, 1981. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, TOPS, Struthers Business Association and loved playing Bunco and making cookies. Her favorite thing in life is spending time with her grandchildren.

Susan leaves her husband, Dennis, her son Kevin Charles (Kelly) Flesher of Boardman, her daughter Sarah (Matt) Beavers of Cary, NC, one brother George (Mary) Voytilla of Struthers, two sisters Barb (Bill) Gaffney of Struthers and Annette (Bruce) Birch of Marysville, Ohio and eight grandchildren Kamryn, Konner, Ava, Kevin Jr. and Stella Flesher and Sophia, Troy, Jack Beavers.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Sally Voytilla.

Friends may call Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 at Clemente Funeral Home 700 Fifth Street in Struthers from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The family requests that memorial tributes in Susan’s name to Hope Lodge of Cleveland at https://www.cancer.org/treatment/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/cleveland.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.