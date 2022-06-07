ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan C. Weber, 62, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 after a courageous 12-year battle with breast cancer.

Susan was born on June 15, 1959 in Somerville, New Jersey and was the second oldest of four children.

She attended Kutztown University and became the manager of Waldenbooks in Trexlertown after graduation. It was there where she met Albert L. Weber who she married later in 1985.

To be better present with her children, Susan retired from her career at the bookstore and started her own business breeding golden retrievers. In 2008 she brought Weber’s Golden Retrievers to Enon Valley and the business operated successfully for 35 years.

Besides bringing joy to families with golden pups, Sue Enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing Scrabble and spending time with her children and granddaughter.

A woman of great faith, she was a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Church and was a member of the Daughters of the Revolution.

Besides her husband, she leaves behind her son, Luke A. (Nancy) Weber and granddaughter, Emma, of Chicora, Pennsylvania; one brother, James (Lesley) Gleim of Delaware and two sisters, Ellen (Leonard) Navitsky of Emmaus, Pennsylvania and Maureen Mitchell of Jupiter, Florida. She also leaves two stepsiblings, Darah (Douglas) Fildore of Downingtown and Robert (Shannon) Mitchell, Jr. of Boyertown, and two stepparents, Robert Mitchell, Sr. of Gilbertsville and Judy Gleim of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Anne (Hagemon) Gleim and her daughter, Emily A. Weber.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 on Friday, June 24 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Susan’s name to support cancer patients and their families at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in New Castle by donating at gofundme.com/f/susan-weber-memorial-hillman-cancer-center or directing checks to Luke Weber, 162 Stein Road, Chicora, PA 16025.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

