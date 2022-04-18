NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m. at the New Springfield Church of God for Susan A. Beil, 85, who died Saturday, April 16 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Susan was born April 28, 1936, in Youngstown a daughter of Paul and Susan Kushma Goske.

She married Robert Beil on February 16, 1957. Bob and Susan’s 70th anniversary of their first date at the Palace Theater would have been this Easter Sunday.

She was a member of the New Springfield Church of God.

Susan enjoyed quilting, cross stitching, tole painting and ceramics. Susan loved when Bob would drive her to Lake Erie, Beaver Creek State Park, trips to Hartville and trips over to Holmes County and Amish country.

Susan leaves her husband, Robert; her five sons, Robert (Christi) Beil of Seaford, Virginia, Mark Beil of Boardman, Christopher (Karen) Beil of New Springfield, Matthew (Christy) of New Middletown and David (Roxanne) of Montclair, Virginia; one daughter, Susan Charney of Warrenton, Virginia; two brothers, Paul and Andrew Goske; four sisters, Mary Tabaka, Pauline Edgar, Barb Chovan and Patty Dennee, 16 grandchildren, which includes two sets of twins and 17 great-grandchildren.

Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph; a son-in-law, Andrew Charney and a great-granddaughter, Delaney Carter.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Susan’s memory to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH, 44514, or to a charity of your choice.

Friends may call prior to the service on Wednesday, April 20, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Springfield Church of God, 3649 East Garfield Road, New Springfield, OH, 44443.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.