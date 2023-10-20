POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven T. Evanchuck 62, passed away Friday, October 13 surrounded by his friends.

A private memorial service will be held for Steve on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Steven was born in Youngstown on March 30, 1961, a son of Andrew K and Peggy Glotfelty Evanchuck.

He worked at a tool and dye company in the metal shop.

Steve was a naturalist. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the NRA and the ARRL (American Radio Relay League). He created a podcast called Savage Henry and it was active for over ten years.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, George Evanchuck.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steve’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, New Middletown. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

