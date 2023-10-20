POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven T. Evanchuck 62, passed away Friday, October 13 surrounded by his friends.
A private memorial service will be held for Steve on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Steven was born in Youngstown on March 30, 1961, a son of Andrew K and Peggy Glotfelty Evanchuck.
He worked at a tool and dye company in the metal shop.
Steve was a naturalist. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the NRA and the ARRL (American Radio Relay League). He created a podcast called Savage Henry and it was active for over ten years.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, George Evanchuck.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steve’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406
Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, New Middletown. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.
A television tribute will air Sunday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.