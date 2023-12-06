STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen J. Quinn, 85, a lifelong resident of Struthers, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Assumption Village after being released from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Boardman following a brief illness.

Stephen was born on February 26, 1938 to Thomas and Mary Grimm Quinn.

He was a proud graduate of Struthers High School Class of 1957.

After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961 and served in the 15th Infantry Division. He was stationed in Germany for 13 months as part of the U.S. patrol of the Berlin Wall.

Upon returning from his military service, he was employed by the Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad for 30 years as procurement and transportation clerk. Never one to stay idle for long, he was employed at Giant Eagle in Poland after his retirement from the railroad. Traits he learned in the Army such as tidiness and punctuality, attention to detail and the appreciation of lasting friendships followed him his entire life.

A very devout man, Stephen was a member of the Christ Our Savior Parish (formerly St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church) in Struthers where he was baptized and from where he shall receive his final blessing. He was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and enjoyed preparing the church for mass as one of its many ministries.

Stephen was the youngest of three children. Both his sister, Kathleen Bowman, and his brother Thomas R. Quinn (Wilma) predeceased him. As a dedicated son, Stephen cared for his parents throughout their lives and remained in and maintained the meticulous family home that gave him so much pride.

Stephen had very strong values and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his gentle but determined nature. Stephen had incredible patience and made time to help others. He loved the outdoors, especially the view from his front porch on his large corner lot. An excellent cook, he was the host of the annual family Christmas Eve dinner and when he was invited to attend other family meals, he was the first to ask what he should bring. Stuffed cabbage was always a requested favorite.

Stephen will be forever missed by his nieces, Karen Mettee and Laureen Quinn, and nephew, Thomas Quinn (Patricia). In later years he depended on Karen who took him to his medical appointments, errands and weekly dinners.

Left to remember a favorite uncle, he is also survived by his great nieces, Kelly Deconda and Melissa Mettee (David Pinney), his great nephews, Jared Hissem, Bill Mettee (Molly Moldan), Hayden Quinn and Riley Quinn, his great-great nephew, Nolan Hissem and his goddaughter, Leona Scavina (Michael). He was proud of his nieces, nephews and godchildren and of their academic and professional accomplishments. Stephen was a kind and thoughtful person and will be missed by his family and remembered by the many lives he touched in his long, well lived life.

He was predeceased by a niece, Jacqueline Hissem.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers. There will be visitation from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Church. A brief military service will be held following the services.

Arrangements were made by Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio.

