Stanley J. Mercer, Petersburg, Ohio

Clemente Funeral Homes

April 23, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held at a later date for Stanley J. Mercer, 72, who passed away on Thursday afternoon, April 23, 2020.

Stanley was born on June 5, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Channing and Bernice Overturf Mercer.

He lived in the area his entire life working as a self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Young Farmer’s Association.

Stan leaves his son, Jesse (Jennifer) Mercer of Castle Pines, Colorado; three grandchildren, Steven, Julia and David Mercer of Castle Pines, Colorado and four sisters, Ida (Edward) Krcelic of Petersburg, Phyllis Ritz of Ferguson, Missouri, Barbara Wobser of Findlay, Ohio and Elizabeth Keiser of Oxford, Ohio. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Catherine Mercer of East Liverpool, Ohio.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Marian, Steve and John Mercer and two sisters, Karen Kwiatek and Christine Lepsik.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

