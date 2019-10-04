Shirley M. (Hall) McCormick, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. McCormick, 74, passed away on Saturday evening, September 28, 2019, at the Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Shirley was born on October 11, 1944, in Shinnston, West Virginia, a daughter of Presley Chester and Shirley Ansel Hall.

She graduated from South High School and retired from the stock room of Federal-Mogul in Wisconsin.

Shirley leaves one son, Mike McCormick.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As per Shirley’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.