Sheila L. Thiry, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Friday, December 13, at 1:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Sheila Lynne Janutolo Thiry, 61, of Leetonia who died Saturday, December 7, at Hospice House in Poland.

Sheila was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on February 15, 1958, the daughter of Benjamin and Sarah Janutolo Farmer.

She graduated from Springfield High School and married, Charlie Thiry, on June 14, 2004.

She enjoyed going to the casino and most of all spending time with her family.

Sheila leaves her husband, Charlie; two sons, Robert (Summer) Cruz of Leetonia and Thomas (Alyssa) Cruz of Lisbon; four daughters, Jennifer Winwood of Staten Island, New York, Jodi Winwood of Niles, Carrieanna Cruz of Niles, Sarah (Andrew) Devon of East Liverpool; one brother, Danny (Connie) Janutolo of New Springfield; one sister, Devona (Mike) Groneck of Georgetown, Texas and 12 grandchildren.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Winwood and a grandson Logan.

Friends may call on Thursday evening, December 12, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, at the Clemente Funeral Home at 10170 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road in New Middletown, 44442.

