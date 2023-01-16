YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Shari was born August 31, 1962, in Warren, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant.

She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking.

She was a member of The Saint Mark Church.

She leaves seven daughters, including Angelica (Jay Kelly) Tenney of Youngstown and Amber Thornton of Warren; a brother, Wesley Bryant; a sister, Carla Willoughby (fiancé, Chris Jordan) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and her friend, Mark Kott and his wife, Balinda.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her dear friend, Gloria Kott.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.