NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church 10857 Main Street New Middletown, OH 44442 for Sara A. Swantek 38, who passed away Saturday evening, February 5, 2022.

Sara was born on August 6, 1983 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Lawrence D. and M Irene Kauffman Swantek.

She lived in Youngstown until the age of 14 and then moved to New Middletown.

She worked as a hairdresser, and in the laundry department at Liberty Health Care, and most recently at Polaris Window and Doors. She enjoyed collecting stones and crystals.

Beside her parents of New Middletown, she leaves one daughter, Autumn E. Swantek of New Middletown; three brothers, Brian (Mary) Swantek, Mark (Sandy) Swantek and Larry Swantek, all of New Middletown; nephews, Brian and Zachary Swantek; a niece, Marissa Swantek and her close friends, Dylan Dyke, Dylan Jordan and Malachi Linderman.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home New Middletown, Ohio.

