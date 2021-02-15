William Barber, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Barber 69, passed away at his residence on Sunday morning February 14, 2021.

He was born December 2, 1951 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of William G. and Mary K. Grekon Barber.

William came to New Middletown twenty years ago and retired from G.M. Lordstown plant after working 30 years as an assembler

William married the former Angela M. Bonace on January 9, 1971.

Besides his wife, he leaves his mother Mary of Wampum, Pennsylvania; two sons William J. Barber, Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Christopher P. Barber of New Middletown; three sisters, Karen (Milton) Ippolito of Wampum, Pennsylvania and Joyce and Debbie Barber both of West Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren Christopher, Codey and Brock Barber.

As per William’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

