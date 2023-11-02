STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Saturday, November 4, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Sandra L. Kloss, 69, of Struthers who died Wednesday, November 1, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

Sandra was born May 20, 1954, in Youngstown a daughter of Joseph and Alice Gouch Pecalitski.

She worked as a waitress at the Hasti House Restaurant in downtown Youngstown and then at the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts and retired in July 2022.

Sandra married Richard Kloss February 4, 2000.

She loved shopping, the casino and watching live music around the area.

Sandra leaves a daughter, Melissa (Michael) Coppola of Poland; a stepson, Thomas (Liane) Kloss of Portland, Oregon and two grandchildren, Gino and Chloe Coppola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, who died June 14, 2021 and a sister, Patricia Moore.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 4, prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH,44471.

Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra L. Kloss, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.