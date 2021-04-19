Sandra J. Miller, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Sandy J. Miller, 80, who died Sunday, April 18, at her daughter’s residence.

Sandy was born September 20, 1940, in Youngstown the daughter of Stanley and Helen (Arsu) Klingler and was a 1958 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

A school bus driver since 1971, she was employed since 1973 with the Campbell City Schools until February 2016.

She was the secretary / treasurer of the Youngstown Women’s 500 Bowling Club from 1990 thru 2020; association manager of the Youngstown/ Salem USBC WBA from 2006 to 2012 and director from 2010 to 2013. On October 7, 2007, she was honored as “500 Bowling Club’s Secretary of the Year” at the awards banquet, and in 2014 she was inducted into the Youngstown/ Salem Women’s Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame. She loved bowling beginning in 1958 and was the last original member of the Ladies Variety League at Holiday Bowl. She bowled in many leagues also serving in different officers’ positions.

She was a girl’s slow pitch softball coach in the Struthers Baseball League and also a certified softball umpire during the late 70s and early 80s.

Sandy enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in soccer, baseball, basketball, flag and regular football games and watching and listening as they played in the orchestras and bands.

Her husband, James F., whom she married August 22, 1964, died June 2, 1981. Her parents are also deceased.

Sandy leaves two daughters, Karen (Rocco) Augustine of Boardman and Kathi (John) Richardson of Stow; a brother, Mel Klingler (Jackie Schweiger) of Columbus and three grandchildren, Courtney (Cory) Ross, James (fiancée, McKenzie Moore) and Nicholas Augustine.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 21 two hours before the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic the family requests that people wear masks and maintain social distancing protocol.

Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra J. (Klingler) Miller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.