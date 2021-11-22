Sally Lou (Metzka) Rogers, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Lou (Metzka) Rogers, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Hospice House.

She was born June 11, 1934, to Joseph and Sally Metzka.

She was married to Robert C. Rogers for 31 years and he passed away January 30, 1986.

While in Springfield Township, she was a life-long Member of the Old Springfield Church.

Sally was employed as a secretary of Springfield Local High School. She was also employed for 28 years at the United States Postal Service, first as a part time rural route carrier, then as a letter sorting machine operator and finishing her career as a window clerk.

After retirement, she moved to Englewood, Florida, to her “paradise”. There Sally was an associate member of the Englewood United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Englewood Hospital, started the Red Hat High Steppers and was queen mother for years. She was also active in the Lemon Bay Isles Homeowners Association and the Edgewater Club. In 2018, Sally returned to New Middletown to spend time with her family and friends.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sally, her husband Robert and her brother Gerald (Butch) Metzka.

She is survived by her brother Robert (Reed) (Kathy) Metzka; children: Richard (Judy) Rogers of New Springfield, Dr. Ronald (Joyce) Rogers of Petersburg and Rhonda (Lenny) Rispinto of New Middletown; grandchildren: Eric (Nichole) Rogers, Cery (John) Globeck, Jennifer (Christoph) Martin, Robert (Ashley) Rogers, Dr. Kallie (Austin) Fischer, Ronald Jr. (Julianna) Rogers, and Nicholas Rispinto. Sally was blessed with six great-grandchildren, all whom she loved and adored.

Friends may call on Friday, November 26, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Old Springfield Church at 11957 Youngstown -Pittsburgh Road in Petersburg, OH, 44454, and the memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m., at the church.

According to Sally’s wishes, donations in her name may be made to the Sojourner House at P.O. Box 5694 in Youngstown, OH, 44504.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

