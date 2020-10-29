Ruth G. Shandor, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be on Monday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown for Ruth G. Shandor, 93, who passed away Wednesday morning, October 23, 2020 at her home.

Ruth was born on January 16, 1927 in Columbiana County, a daughter of Clyde and Olive (Granger) DeRhodes before the family moved to Springfield Township in 1942.

She graduated from Springfield High School in 1945 and was married to William Shandor on November 26, 1946.

Ruth was very active in the organization of the Springfield Township Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

She did hours of volunteer work and spent endless hours of caring for her family including brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of their friends. Her arms were always open and welcoming. Her unconditional love was shared with her family, friends, and anyone in need which leaves her legacy of her large family and extended family of those who lovingly called her “Mom”, “Grandma” and “Aunt Ruth”.

Ruth leaves her son, David Shandor of Petersburg and daughter, Pat Engleman of New Middletown; one sister, Joyce Dierkes and three brothers, Ralph (Helen) DeRhodes, Frank (Michele) DeRhodes and Bruce (MaryAnn) DeRhodes, all of New Middletown; ten grandchildren, Heather Anastos, Steve Shandor, Colleen Shaw, Lorilyn Shandor, Dan and Tim Engleman, Mike, Bill, Mark and Diddle Tatum; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Shandor (2009); one daughter, Mary Tatum; two sons-in-law, Russell Tatum and George Engleman, Jr.; two brothers, Carl DeRhodes and Gerald DeRhodes and one sister, Jean Welsh.

Friends may call on Sunday afternoon, November 1, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street, New Middletown.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2 at the church where friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, we ask you to wear a proper face covering and maintain a social distance from others. Also due to COVID-19 we will not be joining together for a meal and fellowship but will have a summer event at the family lake to remember Ruth.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in “Ruth’s” memory be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, P O Box 434, New Middletown, OH 44442

Arangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

