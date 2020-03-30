Ruby N. (Jackson) Graham, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby N. Jackson Graham, 89, passed away on Saturday evening, March 28, 2020.

Ruby was born on September 29, 1930 in Widen, West Virginia, a daughter of Eldridge L. and Ida Belle Collins Jackson.

She moved from Ambridge, Pennsylvania in 1941 and to Youngstown in 1948.

She worked as a registered nurse at both, North Side and South Side Hospitals for 43 years.

Ruby was a member of the Richard Brown Memorial United Methodist Church in Youngtown.

She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from YSU in 1972 and was a member of the Retired Nurses Association.

Ruby married her first husband, Jack G. Graham, on March 26, 1977 and he passed away on June 22, 2002. She married her second husband, Charles F. Kuhns, on May 14, 2005 and he passed away on December 10, 2015.

She leaves one stepson, Jack (Dawn) Graham of Ohio and one stepdaughter, Cathy (Larry) Banning of Kinsman, Ohio. She leaves many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two brothers, Ralph and Koble Jackson and one sister, Ruth Leshnock.

The family would like to acknowledge her friend, Liz Shetter, who looked out for Ruby.

Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

