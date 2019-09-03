Rosemary Scully, Weirton, West Virginia – Obituary

WEIRTON, West Virginia (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Rosemary Scully, 83, formerly of Weirton, West Virginia, who passed away in Arizona on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Rosemary was born December 8, 1934 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Edward P. and Eleanor O’Malley Scully.

She retired from the University of Pittsburgh as Chairman of the Physical Therapy Department.

Rosemary leaves one sister, Patricia Scully of Irmo, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Endowed Scully Visiting Scholar Program, University of Pittsburgh Department of Physical Therapy, 6035 Forbes Tower, Pittsburgh, PA 15260

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.