YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services on October 11, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home (Struthers), for Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, 96 who passed away on October 4 due to complications from a brief illness.

Rose was born March 24, 1926 in the Smokey Hollow section of Youngstown, the daughter of Giovianni and Erminia DeBlasio Mastrodonato, and lived her entire life in the Mahoning Valley.

She graduated from The Rayen School in 1945.

She then worked as a Nurse Aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and General Fireproofing.

She was also known by “Chick”, by her family.

On July 17, 1954, she married John Prislipsky, and together they raised two sons: John and George. She then became a fulltime “stay-at-home-mother”, to take care of her family. Her husband, John passed away June 4, 1978.

Rose was a very kind, generous person who was liked by all and made friends instantly. People who knew her said she never had an unkind word for anyone. She was very easy going, had a loving heart, and was always willing to help another person in need.

She was dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and unsung caregiver for family members in time of need. “No” was not in her vocabulary. She was a very thoughtful, kind person, always putting other people’s needs before her own.

Rose was a devoted Catholic and lifelong member of the: Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Nicholas Church in Struthers), and attended Mass every Sunday, until her health wouldn’t allow her to anymore. She then watched Sunday Mass on TV.

She loved cooking and making traditional Italian dishes. She was known for her delicious homemade meatballs, Cavatelli, and Wedding soup. She enjoyed her sweets and was very good at baking and making cookies and pastries for family, friends, and neighbors during the holidays and special occasions. She made delicious Apple pies, Kolache, Pizzelles, and Zucchini bread. In her younger years she’d be doing yard work and planting flowers to having a beautiful home. She enjoyed making a garden to have fresh vegetables for her family and in the last couple of years, became very close to George’s dog, “Benson”.

She was very close and had precious memories of visiting with her brother Larry, having coffee and Pizzelles on Sunday evenings. She loved talking to her sister Mary over the phone daily, reminiscing and laughing over old time memories.

For many years she enjoy going to bingo with neighbor Viola and Sister Lucy and socializing with her friends there. She loved watching WWE wrestling. Other favorite shows were General Hospital, Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune. She was an avid Cleveland: Browns, Guardians and Cavs fan.

She was a devoted mother who loved her two sons immensely.

Rose leaves behind to cherish her precious memories her Son John, with home she made her home and had taken care of her in her elderly age, another Son George (Trina), of Dublin, Ohio who would come home regularly to give a helping hand, a special niece: Lisa of Larkspur, Colorado, good friends Valerie & husband Paul, along with other nieces, a nephew and many friends.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sisters, Antoinette Malenzi, Lucy Gasper and Mary Dannessa, and two brothers, Paul and Lorenzo (Larry) Mastrodonato.

She rests next to her husband John at Tod Homestead Cemetery on the North side.

On behalf of Rose’s family, they would like to extend their grateful gratitude to the staff at Continuing Health Care of Boardman and Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care for their wonderful care.

