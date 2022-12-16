NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 for Rose Marie Hussar, 87, who died Monday, December 5, 2022.

Rose Marie was born November 26, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William Steve and Marie Ziemnick Hussar.

She was trained as a practical nurse and worked at South Side Hospital and Tod’s Children’s Hospital for over 44 years.

Rose Marie was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and was a pirohy pincher.

She loved to cook and bake for her friends and family. She was proud and independent and was the first unmarried women to get a home loan through Home Savings and Loan Bank without a co-signer. Rose was an avid reader and enjoyed the companionship and unconditional love of her many dogs over the years.

Rose Marie leaves her sister, Shirley Ann Criss of Howland; a niece, Sheri Criss; a nephew, Ryan Criss; great-nephew, Zachary Criss; a cousin, Trudy Farbman of Youngstown, with whom she was raised as her sister and many other cousins and wonderful friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents and her cousins, who she considered her siblings, Louise Rulli and Michael Bindas; her cousin, Steve Farbman and her many canine companions.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, monetary donations in Rose’s name go to Animal Charity of Ohio by donating online at www.animalcharityofohio.org or mailing donations to 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

