BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held on Saturday May 27, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Rose L. Kupferer, 94, who passed away on Saturday May 20, 2023 at Mercy Health in Boardman with her family by her side.

Rose was born March 17, 1929, a daughter of Angelo and Mary Casciaro DiGenova.

She married Henry Kupferer and he has since passed away, but they leave three children, John (Anita) Kupferer and Peter Kupferer with home Rose made her home, and Linda Torres (Kevin) Wholley, plus grandson Tony Torres and granddaughters Amy, Jessica and Katelyn, plus many great grandchildren who all loved (Gram’s) spaghetti dinners and Italian salad. She leaves behind one sister Julie Senzarino of Struthers, and a brother Joey of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by a brother Peter and sister Mary Ann and her parents.

Friends may call one hour before at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday May 27, 2023.

