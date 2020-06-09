Rosalyn Lee Nieman Shipley Walsh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Rosalyn Lee Nieman Shipley Walsh, 70, of Youngstown, who died, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence.

Rosalyn was born March 17, 1950, in Alliance, a daughter of Charles and Henrietta Richards Nieman.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Walsh, Sr.

She was always a very generous and gentle woman.

Rosalyn leaves her son Christopher (Melissa) Shipley of Poland, who took care of her and loved her deeply; a daughter Charlotte (Gene LeFleme) Richards of Salem, a brother of Thomas Nieman of Sebring, three sisters Evelyn (Vernon) Bauhof of Alliance, Janet Gorfi of Sebring, and Rebecca Stowers of Alliance, three grandchildren Jessica Valsi of Columbus, Jaylee Richards of New Middletown, and Geoffrey LaFleme of Salem and her dog, Buddy, and her cat, Sunshine. The family extends their appreciation to Rosalyn’s considerate neighbor Keilin and Nicole Koskovics and friend Dana Dave.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, her brother Charles Nieman and her sister Katherine Devore.

Friends may call on Thursday evening, June 11, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosalyn Lee (Nieman) Shipley Walsh, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.