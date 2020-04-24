Rosalie Noelle Zembower, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born April 21, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Rosalie was 1 pound 9 ounces and 10.5 inches long. She was welcomed into the world by her parents, Michael P. Zembower, Jr. and Ashley May Zembower at only 22.5 weeks. Sadly her spirit departed them prior to her arrival.

Rosalie leaves behind her parents and loving siblings, Kalysta, Robbie and Xander.

In addition, Rosalie was surrounded by loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and extended family.

Michael and Ashley are thankful for the moments they had with Rosalie and will patiently await their time to be with her again.

There will not be a service for Rosalie but as her parents hearts heal, an epitaph in her memory will be written and cherished at her home at 725 N. Main Street, Poland, Ohio.

Michael and Ashley are appreciative and humbled by the support, thoughts and prayers of their loved ones. Michael and Ashley found comfort during their loss from the support of volunteers and staff at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

They hope to gather funds to donate in memory of Rosalie so that others that must endure such a tragic loss may also find solace in their kindness.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosalie Noelle Zembower, please visit our floral store.