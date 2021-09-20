Ronald R. Vass, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ron passed peacefully at home after his brave fight with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was surrounded by love and prayers while those that he loved most were by his side.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John as well as his loving wife, Dianne. He is now dancing in heaven with his beautiful bride again. What a joy that must be.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Teresa (Blasko) Vass, who gave him a second chance at love, “his Tres”. His son, Pete “Mini” Vass whom he loved very much; “his papa”; his daughter, Nicole (Pete) Haas, who was the apple of his eye, “his tootsie”. His son, Christopher (Erica) Vass, who was his sidekick, “his little fireman Christopher”. He was blessed with ten amazing grandchildren whom he lived to spend time with, Delaney, Bennett and Mira Vass, Pete, Ronnie, Rocco and Vincent Haas and Christopher, Jr., Patrick and Michael Vass; His siblings, Johnny Vass; his sister, Mary Ann (Albert) Schmalzried and countless nieces and nephews.

Ron attended St. Nicholas School (this is where he met his best friend in 1st grade, Frank Mascola), Struthers High School and held a master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

His career was spent as a safety director in the trucking industry. He worked for Bethel Transport, B-Right Trucking, and Dart Trucking. He was also a mental health counselor with Valley Counseling. His work ethic was unmatched and he set a wonderful example in how he took amazing care of his family.

Papa Ron was a special man. There may never ever be someone quite like him. His faith in God guided his life. He attended daily Mass and loved to attend adoration. He showed his entire family what living a faith filled life meant.

We are all better people because we had the opportunity to be loved by one of the best! When you think of Ron “Papa” Vass, here is what we want you to think of, sitting countless hours at the ball fields with a smile on his face cheering on all the kids; holding his grandchildren and giving them the sign of the cross on their backs and saying, “Jesus bless you”. Smiling as he talks with his children because he loved them more than life; laughing with his wife because they were best friends. We want you to think of love because that is what he showed on a daily basis. He was the purest type of love and it was unconditional. Live each day to the absolute fullest, and no matter what you do always, ”fight like a Vass”.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday September 23, 2021 at 11:00 am St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Boardman for Ronald R. “PaPa” Vass.

Friends and family may call at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Wednesday, September 22, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Carmstrong Foundation 1355 Meadowood Circle Youngstown, OH 44514. Let’s help end the battle with pancreatic cancer.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald R. Vass, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.